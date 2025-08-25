Steven Spielberg Predicted Superhero Cinema Decline A Decade Ago - Is He Accurate?

It is worth looking back 10 years, when superhero cinema was still at its peak (well, at least, when Marvel Studios was at its peak). In 2015, Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded with the one-two punch of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Ant-Man." The highly anticipated sequel to the record-breaking 2012 blockbuster was not as well-received as its predecessor, but still grossed an impressive $1.4 billion globally, yet was somewhat overshadowed at the box office by Hollywood's other latest trend, legacy sequels — specifically "Jurassic World" and, of course, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Despite this, audiences were still excited to see what Phase 3 would bring, given that both "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Ant-Man" directly led into "Captain America: Civil War," which was released the following summer, and was universally acclaimed by critics and fans alike, setting up the foundation for what would become Marvel Studios' most beloved era. That same year, the DC Extended Universe made its play to serve as a viable competitor to the MCU. But while "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad" grossed a collective $1.6 billion globally, they were both critically reviled, setting up a rocky foundation for a shared universe that would eventually be rebooted within the next decade.

Fast forward to 2025, where superhero cinema appears to be at a turning point. The once-reigning Marvel Studios looks to be on the ropes, with all three of its tentpole releases, "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" underperforming at the box office. Although the latter two films are among the MCU's best efforts in recent years, the inconsistent quality since Phase 4, as well as the advent of Disney+, have negatively impacted the box office returns. Meanwhile, DC Studios' inaugural film "Superman" has performed well, especially when taking into account that the brand reputation of DC Comics was tarnished by the previous DCEU.