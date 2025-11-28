Ginnifer Goodwin And Ke Huy Quan Think Zootopia 2 Is What Disney Does Best [Exclusive]

The "Zootopia" films double as allegories for society and tackle pretty intense social themes in a way that's very digestible for younger audiences. That might sound revolutionary on paper, but in reality, it's been at the center of Disney's greatest works for over 100 years. As I stated in my review for "Zootopia 2," if "Zootopia" was a film teaching the important lesson not to judge a book by its cover, "Zootopia 2" is an exploration of how the stereotypes that pit us against those who are different from us came to be, and the lengths the wealthy elite will go to maintain a status quo that keeps some communities demonized to the point where others are so ignorant of the truth that they're willing to ignore the continued oppression at best, and actively encourage mistreatment at worst.

These important messages have always been at the heart of "Zootopia," even if the creators say the motivation behind them was inspired by witnessing animals in nature, not by political unrest. However, as animals ourselves, it's no surprise we'd replicate similar structural hierarchies and dynamics. Providing a space to introduce these themes to younger viewers is crucial, and the stars of these films understand the importance of being a part of that legacy.

I recently spoke with "Zootopia 2" stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan, who both tell me that the film is yet another example of what Disney does best: telling timeless, universal stories about the human condition.