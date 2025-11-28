Ginnifer Goodwin And Ke Huy Quan Think Zootopia 2 Is What Disney Does Best [Exclusive]
The "Zootopia" films double as allegories for society and tackle pretty intense social themes in a way that's very digestible for younger audiences. That might sound revolutionary on paper, but in reality, it's been at the center of Disney's greatest works for over 100 years. As I stated in my review for "Zootopia 2," if "Zootopia" was a film teaching the important lesson not to judge a book by its cover, "Zootopia 2" is an exploration of how the stereotypes that pit us against those who are different from us came to be, and the lengths the wealthy elite will go to maintain a status quo that keeps some communities demonized to the point where others are so ignorant of the truth that they're willing to ignore the continued oppression at best, and actively encourage mistreatment at worst.
These important messages have always been at the heart of "Zootopia," even if the creators say the motivation behind them was inspired by witnessing animals in nature, not by political unrest. However, as animals ourselves, it's no surprise we'd replicate similar structural hierarchies and dynamics. Providing a space to introduce these themes to younger viewers is crucial, and the stars of these films understand the importance of being a part of that legacy.
I recently spoke with "Zootopia 2" stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan, who both tell me that the film is yet another example of what Disney does best: telling timeless, universal stories about the human condition.
Zootopia 2 has that Disney Magic
During our interview, Ginnifer Goodwin told me that Disney's ability to tackle tough topics in an accessible way is "what Disney does best and always has," and that Disney's classics never feel dated because they're always tapping into stories about the human condition that are timeless and universal. "You can take any of these themes and see different groups of people," she said.
"It's wild, because I feel like we're asked sometimes about something relating to something political or current events, and it's like, they wrote this years ago," she said. "It just goes to show that history repeats itself over and over and over again." Goodwin also admitted that, like so many of us, she gives herself over to the Disney magic and finds herself laughing so hard she cries and also "just crying," because there's some serious emotional power packed in stories like "Zootopia 2."
Ke Huy Quan said that Disney found "the secret ingredient" in how to make these movies, expressed feeling honored that he was part of a movie that would be watched by millions of kids who will be influenced positively by the message at the center, and reflected on how Disney movies impacted his own upbringing. As he explained:
"Every time I look back, it's immediately all those wonderful memories that I remember — that movie, I watched it with who? With my brother, for example, who is my best friend. And ['Zootopia 2'] is the kind of movie that kids and their parents can bond over, or siblings can bond over, having their relationship grow just by watching this together. It's just amazing to be part of this."
"Zootopia 2" is now available in theaters everywhere.