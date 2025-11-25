What Sci-Fi Author William Gibson Thought About The Matrix

In 1984, sci-fi author William Gibson wrote the first entry in his critically acclaimed "Sprawl" trilogy. This novel, "Neuromancer," fleshed out key aspects of Gibson's earlier work, including an examination of what we understand as cyberspace, anti-authority themes in dystopian settings, and the corruption-laden ideologies of multinational conglomerates. In fact, "Neuromancer" both popularized and anticipated the core tenets associated with the cyberpunk genre, while critiquing the suffocating conservatism of the times. So when Gibson saw a groundbreaking sci-fi film helmed by the Wachowskis in 1999, he immediately noticed the thematic overlaps with "Neuromancer," which it draws heavily from. To no one's surprise, Gibson is truly fond of "The Matrix," and he has made it a point to praise its merits on more than one occasion.

In a now-archived blog post, Gibson stated that he was "prepared not to like 'The Matrix'," but was pleasantly surprised by its similarities with the works of sci-fi author Philip K. Dick (which is always a good thing):

"I liked it a lot. I even went back to see it a second time in theatrical release, which is unusual for me. I thought it was more like Dick's work than mine, though more coherent, saner, than I generally take Dick to have been. A Dickian universe with fewer moving parts [...] A Dickian universe with a solid bottom [...] It's thematically gnostic, something 'Neuromancer' isn't."

While talking about the influence of his own novel on the film, Gibson is frank about the fact that "Neuromancer" is also the culmination of works he was shaped by through "creative cultural osmosis." That said, the cyberpunk genre wasn't a fully-formed concept when Gibson penned the novel. That wasn't the case for the Wachowskis, who had a pre-existing aesthetic to draw from while coming up with their film's premise.