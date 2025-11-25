Netflix's Wednesday Season 3 Has Added A Tim Burton Regular As Aunt Ophelia

In a casting development that can either be seen as "obvious" or "inevitable," Netflix's "Wednesday" series just added one heck of a star to its already-formidable ensemble. Throughout its two seasons, the popular streaming series has recruited every major gothic-inclined star out there, so why not one more — who also happens to be a regular, steady presence on many a Tim Burton project? In a buzzy announcement, Netflix has revealed that Eva Green has been cast as the mysterious Ophelia Frump for season 3, adding a certain amount of clarity surrounding an oft-discussed (but, to this point, hardly-seen) character that fans have been waiting anxiously to see show up.

Green will step into the shoes of Morticia Addams' (allegedly) missing sister, a role previously played by Carolyn Jones in the 1960s "The Addams Family" show. In season 2 of "Wednesday," Morticia's cheerier and blonder counterpart was teased primarily through her journal, which made its ways into the hands of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams ... until she was finally shown from behind in the finale, wearing a distinctive red dress and scrawling a threatening message in blood. Series creators/showrunners/writers Al Gough and Miles Millar had this to say about the news: