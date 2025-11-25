Netflix's Wednesday Season 3 Has Added A Tim Burton Regular As Aunt Ophelia
In a casting development that can either be seen as "obvious" or "inevitable," Netflix's "Wednesday" series just added one heck of a star to its already-formidable ensemble. Throughout its two seasons, the popular streaming series has recruited every major gothic-inclined star out there, so why not one more — who also happens to be a regular, steady presence on many a Tim Burton project? In a buzzy announcement, Netflix has revealed that Eva Green has been cast as the mysterious Ophelia Frump for season 3, adding a certain amount of clarity surrounding an oft-discussed (but, to this point, hardly-seen) character that fans have been waiting anxiously to see show up.
Green will step into the shoes of Morticia Addams' (allegedly) missing sister, a role previously played by Carolyn Jones in the 1960s "The Addams Family" show. In season 2 of "Wednesday," Morticia's cheerier and blonder counterpart was teased primarily through her journal, which made its ways into the hands of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams ... until she was finally shown from behind in the finale, wearing a distinctive red dress and scrawling a threatening message in blood. Series creators/showrunners/writers Al Gough and Miles Millar had this to say about the news:
"Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We're excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday's world."
Eva Green is adding another Tim Burton project to her résumé with Wednesday
Tim Burton and Eva Green are reuniting once again, and it feels so bad (complimentary). "Wednesday" will mark the latest collaboration between the two talented artists, adding a boost of star power to what's shaping up to be a star-studded third season for the ongoing (and enormously popular) Netflix series. In the first significant casting announcement for the next batch of episodes, Green will officially bring Aunt Ophelia to life after no end of speculation as to who might end up portraying the little-seen character. For her part, the actor released the following statement celebrating her casting:
"I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of 'Wednesday' as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family."
The "Penny Dreadful" and "Casino Royale" star joins a massive ensemble of stars that includes the likes of Jenna Ortega as the title character, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, Billie Piper, and many, many more. While this casting is notable as Green's first starring role in a series since Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," it also marks her latest collaboration with Burton after appearing in films such as "Dark Shadows," "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," and most recently the live-action Disney remake of "Dumbo" in 2019. More spooky news regarding season 3 of "Wednesday" is sure to follow, so keep a close eye on /Film in the weeks and months ahead.