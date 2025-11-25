Who Plays Dorothy In Wicked: For Good - And What Does She Look Like?
This post contains minor spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."
The saga of "Wicked" has come to a close, with "Wicked: For Good" now playing in theaters. Director Jon M. Chu stuck the landing, as his adaptation of the hit Broadway musical has proved to be one of the year's biggest crowd-pleasers. Newcomer Bethany Weaver had a small but important part to play in the proceedings, as she is the one who portrayed Dorothy in the film, taking on the role made famous by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" (one of the most influential movies ever made).
While the reveal of who was playing Dorothy in "Wicked: For Good" was kept under wraps until the movie's release, Weaver has since taken to Instagram to reveal herself to the world. Amazingly enough, this is her first movie ever and, though Dorothy isn't actually in "Wicked: For Good" all that much, it's a massive opportunity for any young actor. As such, Weaver expressed a great deal of appreciation for the role, in addition to sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of her time on set:
The photos offer our best look at Dorthy in the "Wicked" movies. Expressing a lot of gratitude to the filmmakers behind the project, Weaver had the following to say about her experience working on the films:
"What an honour it has been to walk on the yellow brick road with my fellow Witch Hunters Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Omari Bernard, and not forgetting Oscar the dog! (Toto). A special thank you to many, thank you Universal Pictures for this incredible entrance into film, I will be forever grateful and will never forget it.Thank you to Tamsyn Mason for choosing me, for your kindness and for embracing what I presented you with, which was nothing but myself."
Bethany Weaver got to start her career in Wicked: For Good as a film icon
"A huge thank you to the best film maker of all time, Jon M. Chu, for choosing me to be your Dorothy in this wonderfully wicked universe called Oz. Thank you for contributing to starting my beginning," Weaver added.
Largely, Weaver looks an awful lot like the Dorothy people know from "The Wizard of Oz." Weaver's face doesn't match, but that's not really an issue, as Chu opted not to show Dorothy's face in the movie. Dorothy is a factor in act two of the "Wicked" musical, but she's by no means a main character, so that choice does make sense. Speaking further, Weaver thanked other members of the team for helping her bring the character to life:
"Thank you to Paul Tazewell for my beautiful, perfect fit costume, Frances Hannon for taking such great care of my hair and make up (yes this is my hair plus a few switches!), Lorna Stimson for making sure my spaniel ears were perfect for every take and taking such good care of me. And everyone else who made this happen!"
Weaver now gets to say that her first movie not only saw her taking on an iconic role, but it was a big hit as well. "Wicked: For Good" had one of the biggest box office debuts of 2025, taking in nearly $150 million on opening weekend. It's a small role but a high-profile one, which should help to ensure that we haven't seen the last of Weaver on the silver screen.
"Wicked: For Good" is in theaters now.