Who Plays Dorothy In Wicked: For Good - And What Does She Look Like?

This post contains minor spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

The saga of "Wicked" has come to a close, with "Wicked: For Good" now playing in theaters. Director Jon M. Chu stuck the landing, as his adaptation of the hit Broadway musical has proved to be one of the year's biggest crowd-pleasers. Newcomer Bethany Weaver had a small but important part to play in the proceedings, as she is the one who portrayed Dorothy in the film, taking on the role made famous by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" (one of the most influential movies ever made).

While the reveal of who was playing Dorothy in "Wicked: For Good" was kept under wraps until the movie's release, Weaver has since taken to Instagram to reveal herself to the world. Amazingly enough, this is her first movie ever and, though Dorothy isn't actually in "Wicked: For Good" all that much, it's a massive opportunity for any young actor. As such, Weaver expressed a great deal of appreciation for the role, in addition to sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of her time on set:

The photos offer our best look at Dorthy in the "Wicked" movies. Expressing a lot of gratitude to the filmmakers behind the project, Weaver had the following to say about her experience working on the films: