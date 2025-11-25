Wicked: For Good Cut This Glinda Scene Because It Was 'Too Passionate'

The yellow brick road ahead is filled with spoilers for "Wicked: For Good," so proceed on your broomstick or in your bubble with the utmost caution!

Based on the run time of "Wicked: For Good" — Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the relatively brief second act of "Wicked," the Broadway musical written by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman — it's surprising that anything got cut. Still, according to the film's co-writer Dana Fox (who worked with Holzman on the big-screen adaptation), it actually was missing something pretty big: a passionate moment between Glinda the "Good Witch" (Ariana Grande-Butera) and Winkie prince Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey).

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Fox said that she felt like the cuts that were ultimately made were "for [...] the right reasons," but there's something that might eventually make its way to a deleted scene section on a physical release. "There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful, but a little too passionate," Fox shared. "Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba and made it too hard to make it OK that Elphaba ran off with him. It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together."

What Fox is talking about here is a scene where Fiyero, who is part of an arranged betrothal with Glinda, chooses Glinda's rival turned best friend, Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), a wanted and very green woman known by all of Oz as The Wicked Witch of the West. This is a huge betrayal that Glinda has to endure, and as Fox explained further, she said this choice came down to one thing: all three characters had to stay likable.