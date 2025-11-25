Now You See Me: Now You Don't Added A Major Star's Role Entirely During Reshoots

Don't play any tricks if you haven't seen "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" — major spoilers ahead!

At the very end of "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" — the threequel helmed by Ruben Fleischer that reunites the magical franchise's core cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson, and Morgan Freeman — we see a holographic appearance from Mark Ruffalo's character Dylan Rhodes, a veteran of the FBI who now works for the universe's mysterious organization the Eye. According to Fleischer, they hastily added this hologram to the film once Ruffalo was "available" ... and hope Ruffalo will be able to appear in the already-confirmed fourth "Now You See Me" movie.

Dylan "will play a bigger role in the next adventure, pending Mark Ruffalo's schedule," Fleischer told Entertainment Weekly before making a joke about "seven more 'Avengers' movies" in the Oscar nominee's future (Ruffalo plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). "But my hope for the movie would certainly be to have more Dylan in the film," Fleischer went on. "I'm going to tell you a little secret, which is that originally he wasn't even going to be in this movie because he wasn't available at all during our principal photography."

So how did Fleischer fit Ruffalo into this film? Green screens. "Luckily, at that time, he was available to be shot on green screen independent of our shoot, but still, we managed to get him in there," Fleischer told the outlet. "Obviously, we would have preferred him to be knocking on the door and coming into the scene [at the end in person], but he is a busy man, and the hologram version of Dylan was one that I was more than happy to accept."