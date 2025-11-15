Now You See Me: Now You Don't Fixes A Major Problem From The Second Film

Don't stage any super-elaborate magic tricks that expose the corruption of the rich and give back to the world if you haven't seen "Now You See Me: Now You Don't." Major spoilers ahead!

If you're familiar with the "Now You See Me" franchise, you know there was a big casting change-up between the first two films. In 2013's "Now You See Me" (directed by Louis Leterrier), the central group of the story — the do-gooder, heist-pulling magicians known as the Four Horseman — is made up of J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), mentalist Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), sleight-of-hand expert Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), and escape artist Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher). Unfortunately, Fisher's real-life pregnancy interfered with the production schedule for Jon M. Chu's "Now You See Me 2" in 2016, so the movie dodged the issue within its narrative and introduced Lula May, a new magician who specializes in both misdirection and elaborate disguises, played by Lizzy Caplan.

As someone who liked both Henley and Lula and noticed that Caplan was conspicuously absent from most of the marketing for the long-awaited third movie — "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," helmed by Eisenberg and Harrelson's "Zombieland" director Ruben Fleischer — I was really happy to see Caplan's Lula show up about halfway through the 2025 flick. When /Film exclusively spoke to Fleischer, he addressed this directly: "I was really proud of the fact that we got to kind of rectify the Henley-Lula swap that went virtually unexplained in the second movie and that we got a chance to service that story," he told us.

So how did Fleischer and his team bring Lula back into the "Now You See Me" franchise, and what do we need to remember about her from the second film?