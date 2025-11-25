Eddie Murphy Regrets Turning Down These Three Classic Movies

Eddie Murphy has had an enviable career by just about any measure. From becoming a wildly successful stand-up comedian to a prolific run as an actor spanning more than four decades, he's done it all. Well, not quite. Even though he's starred in massive hits like "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Coming to America," Murphy also missed out on a few would-be major roles over the years.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Murphy was asked if there were any movies he wished he'd been in during the course of his career as an actor, which dates back to "48 Hours" in 1982. Murphy then named off a trio of certifiably massive hit movies that exist without him in them. Here's what he had to say:

"Yeah, there's a couple of movies. 'Ghostbusters,' I was supposed to do 'Ghostbusters.' Didn't do that. And 'Rush Hour.' Didn't do that. Oh, and 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' Those are my big three 'wish I would have done' movies. They were huge giant hits."

Murphy is, indeed, correct. These movies were massive hits. "Ghostbusters" became a $1 billion franchise that is still going to this day. Murphy could have been Winston Zeddemore, played instead by Ernie Hudson in the franchise. At the time when the movie arrived in 1984, Murphy's career was just beginning to blossom. In fairness, he opted to star in "Beverly Hills Cop," which became a huge hit in its own right. It's hard to call that a bad decision. Though it's easy to see an actor wanting to be part of something like "Ghostbusters" all the same.

The other two movies, though? Those are probably a little more difficult to rectify in Murphy's mind, particularly "Rush Hour," which similarly birthed a huge franchise spanning multiple installments.