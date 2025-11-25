Udo Kier Starred In An X-Rated Frankenstein Movie 52 Years Before Netflix's Adaptation

I had the privilege of interviewing the late, great Udo Kier several years ago, and he had a notable insight into death. Kier appeared in hundreds of movies in his career, expertly handling both serious dramatic roles and utterly freakish characters with equal aplomb. Most of his characters were killed, allowing Kier to die dozens of times in his career. Kier revealed, when talking to me, that he liked playing death scenes, but also that he insisted on a specific detail for each one. Notably, he always wanted to keep his eyes open. He wanted to die with open eyes. Now that Kier has passed, that desire takes on a twinge of poetry.

One of Kier's most notorious films was easily Paul Morrissey's 1973 freakout "Flesh for Frankenstein," also known as "Andy Warhol's Frankenstein," as the famed pop artist served as the film's executive producer. "Flesh for Frankenstein" was shot and presented in 3D, making for a wonderful scene near the end wherein the Baron Frankenstein (Kier) is speared through the back, the point of the spear sticking directly into the audience's faces. Perched on the end of the spear was Udo Kier's quivering liver. His eyes were open the whole time.

"Flesh for Frankenstein" is perhaps one of the weirder, gorier cinematic renditions of Mary Shelley's sci-fi classic, and that's certainly saying something. Kier digs his teeth way into the oddball material, and the director explores the very palpable themes of necrophilia that usually run through Frankenstein stories. "Flesh for Frankenstein" regularly appeared on the midnight movie circuit for years, often screened alongside Paul Morrissey's Bram Stoker riff "Blood for Dracula," released the following year. Udo Kier played Dracula. He died with his eyes open in that one, too.