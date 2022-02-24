The Andy Warhol Diaries Trailer: Going Deep Into The Life Of An Icon In Six Parts

As strange as it is to look at someone's diaries, especially after they're gone, it's a personal historical record, and hopefully this will lead us to a greater understanding of the work and life of an absolute legend.

The series is directed by Andrew Rossi ("Marvel 616") and produced by Abstract Submarine. It's executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Josh Braun, Stanley Buchthal, Rossi, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson. It's executive produced by Stacey Reiss and Dan Braun.

Here is the synopsis for "The Andy Warhol Diaries:"

From executive producer Ryan Murphy and director Andrew Rossi, this breathtakingly expansive, six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist's own posthumously published diaries. Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol's almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist —both revered and reviled — director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity and much more. While he was a larger than life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life. This series truly reveals much about the very complex man through his own words — often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques— and those who worked, created, and played alongside him from the subversive to the mainstream, from John Waters to Rob Lowe. Executive produced by Murphy, Josh Braun, Stanley Buchthal, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson and Rossi and written and directed by Rossi, The Andy Warhol Diaries deftly validates Warhol's belief that the idea is not to live forever but to create art that will.

"The Andy Warhol Diaries" will be released on Netflix on March 9, 2022.