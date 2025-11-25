Wicked Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Scarecrow's Look

Spoilers follow for "Wicked: For Good" and a musical that first premiered in 2003, so if you're not familiar with these stories ... step off your broomstick and come back later!

If you went to see "Wicked: For Good" during its massively successful opening weekend, you know what happens to the handsome Winkie prince Fiyero Tigelaar, played by "Bridgerton" alum Jonathan Bailey. The faux-paramour of Glinda (Ariana Grande-Butera), the resident "good witch," and real lover to Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), the newly christened Wicked Witch of the West, Fiyero's fate is heavily foreshadowed in Jon M. Chu's first "Wicked" film, 2024's "Wicked: Part One." During his big number "Dancing Through Life," Fiyero says, "life is painless when you're brainless." Remember which character desired a brain in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz?" That would be the Scarecrow, played by Ray Bolger.

Yes, thanks to a spell Elphaba casts in a moment of sheer desperation that's ostensibly supposed to prevent Fiyero from being killed (which I guess technically does work), he turns into a man who can't bleed or die and is made of straw. People on the Internet, as they are wont to do, have some feelings about Fiyero's post-Scarecrowification, and they think he looks like a Marvel superhero.

On the social media platform X, user @ferryboatderek posted a shot of Fiyero's transformation and simply wrote, "you're telling me this ISN'T Ryan Reynolds." @ohhhhhherewegoo expressed an almost identical sentiment, quipping, "Why does Jonathan Bailey as Scarecrow look like Ryan Reynolds ...we need to open an investigation." There are, honestly, so many posts talking about how much Bailey's makeup and costuming in this scene make him look like "Deadpool" star Reynolds, though some, like @canandfilm, noticed that in certain lights, he also looks like Walton Goggins. (Fiyero contains multitudes, apparently.)