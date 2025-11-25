IT: Welcome To Derry Had To Cut The Origin Story For One Of Its Most Hated Characters

You'd think that going back through the pages of Stephen King's "It" to find enough material for a prequel series might leave you with a dearth of content. But the creatives behind the surprisingly gruesome and scary "It: Welcome to Derry" actually wound up having to cut some planned aspects of their HBO show, including an origin story for one of the most-hated characters in the franchise's history: Eddie's mother Sonia Kaspbrak.

Originally appearing in King's 1986 novel, Sonia was played by Molly Atkinson in Andy Muschietti's 2017 film adaptation "It" and its 2019 follow-up "It Chapter Two." The character is a paranoid, manipulative, and overbearing mother who convinces her son, Eddie (played by Jack Dylan Grazer in the two Muschietti films, with James Ransone portraying the older version) that he has various health issues as a way of limiting his freedom. In the book and movies, Eddie eventually learns he's perfectly healthy and that his medication is a placebo which his mother used to exert further control. What's more, she actively discourages his friendship with the Losers Club kids and blames them for Eddie sustaining a broken arm. In the Muschietti films, Sonia dies from cancer between the first and second movie but returns in the latter during one of Eddie's nightmarish visions conjured by It.

As such, Sonia isn't exactly a fan-favorite character, but with "Welcome to Derry," she might have become slightly more sympathetic. That is, if Andy and Barbara Muschietti, along with their co-creator on the show, Jason Fuchs, stuck to their original plan to give her an origin story that would have explained some of her controlling behavior.