Why Aaron Paul Left Invincible

So far, "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman has failed to convince "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston to appear on his show. But he has secured Cranston's former co-star, Aaron Paul, who played Scott Duvall/Powerplex in season 3 of the Prime Video series. Unfortunately, it seems Paul won't be returning for the fourth season of "Invincible," mainly due to the fact playing such a traumatized, haunted character seems to have taken a toll on the actor. In a recent interview, Paul confirmed he wouldn't be back, describing his experience of playing the tortured scientist turned supervillain as "too grueling on my psyche."

Scott Duvall was a scientist who blamed Invincible for the deaths of his sister and niece. In order to exact revenge, Duvall assumed his villainous Powerplex alter-ego, attempting to use his Kinetic-Electro Conversion powers to take out Invincible, only to accidentally kill his own wife and son in the process. After that, Powerplex took part in the Invincible War where he fought against the evil Invincible variants before helping with reconstruction efforts in the wake of the war, suggesting there was some humanity left in the vengeance-obsessed villain. Powerplex was last seen in the season 3 episode "What Have I Done?" in which he tried attacking Invincible after the variants had been defeated, only to be put down by the titular hero and Kid Omni-Man. He was then seen being taken away while ranting about how Invincible was responsible for the destruction wrought by the variants.

That character arc appears to have been a lot for Paul to portray, as the actor has now confirmed that, while he remains a fan of "Invincible," he won't be reprising his guest role on "Invincible" due to the tragic nature of the character's story and the effect it's had on him.