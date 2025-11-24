How To Watch Colleen Hoover's Regretting You At Home

If you're in the mood for a Hallmark Channel-style weepie that boasts major studio production values, well, judging from its 28% Tomatometer score, you probably could do better than Josh Boone's "Regretting You." Then again, if you're the audience for these kinds of gooey, conflict-light movies, critical opprobrium probably won't deter you. And that's fine! I watched every episode of the terrible "90210" reboot, and I feel zero shame. We all need a bit of junk food in our cultural diet.

"Regretting You" is also notable for being an adaptation of a Colleen Hoover book. I have never read a single word of her work, so I will refrain from opining on the quality of her output, but it's fair to say she's far from a critical darling. Nevertheless, the popularity of the "It Ends with Us" book series — which spawned a 2024 blockbuster adaptation that will almost certainly never get a sequel due to the ongoing legal battle between director/co-star Justin Baldoni and star Blake Lively — and her other works means Hollywood will keep mining Hoover's oeuvre for reasonably budgeted movies.

"Regretting You" has thus far grossed $87 million at the box office against a $30 million budget, which is probably less than Paramount Pictures was hoping for when it released the film theatrically a month ago, but this feels like the kind of movie that was built to be a streaming hit. We're about to find out if this will come to pass, as "Regretting You" will be available to pick up on digital starting November 25, 2025. But is it worth a blind buy?