The Terminator Star Linda Hamilton Played A Small Part In Batman History

Linda Hamilton had a guest role in a 1999 episode of "Batman Beyond," playing a scientist who has a brief love affair with none other than Mr. Freeze himself. Sadly, her character didn't survive long enough to show up again, but it's nice to know an '80s icon was part of the show.

The moment Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor crushed Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 in an industrial press and uttered that immortal line, "You're terminated, f****r," she instantly became one of the most important action heroes of the 1980s. James Cameron had designed it that way, having written the script for "Aliens" prior to "The Terminator" and allowing some of that Ellen Ripley energy to find its way into his small-budget sci-fi slasher. When Hamilton returned as Connor in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," she was even more of a badass, handling all manner of assault weapons with ease as she laid siege to Cyberdyne Systems, creator of the sinister AI Skynet.

As such, Hamilton will forever remain legendary for representing one of the most empowered female heroes in cinema history. Soon, however, she'll be subverting that reputation when she joins the "Stranger Things" cast for season 5 of the uber-popular Netflix series. Hamilton is set to play a villain in "Stranger Things," and not just any villain. The '80s icon will be portraying a government scientist who steps in to fill the gap left by the death of Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner. But this won't be the first time she's played such a role.

In 1999, Hamilton lent her voice acting talents to one of the best DC Comics shows ever made with "Batman Beyond," playing a scientist who works for the sinister Derek Powers and who ends up reviving a long-since incapacitated Mr. Freeze.