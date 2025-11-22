How Brendan Fraser Really Feels About The Batgirl Movie Being Scrapped

Oscar winner Brendan Fraser is opening up about the canceled "Batgirl" movie. Fraser, known for his work in "The Mummy" and "The Whale," played the villain Firefly in the DC Comics adaptation alongside Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Unfortunately, after the movie was completed, Warner Bros. canceled it in August of 2022 for a tax write-off. It will likely never see the light of day.

While promoting his movie "Rental Family," Fraser spoke with the Associated Press and the topic of "Batgirl" came up. While Michael Keaton, who returned as Batman in the movie, didn't seem to care very much that it was shelved, Fraser has a different view. For him, that decision was a damning commentary on the state of the industry. Here's what he had to say about it:

"A whole movie. I mean, there were four floors of production in Glasgow. I was sneaking into the art department just to geek out. The tragedy of that is that there's a generation of little girls who don't have a heroine to look up to and go, 'She looks like me.' I mean, Michael Keaton came back as Batman. The Batman! The product — I'm sorry, 'content' — is being commodified to the extent that it's more valuable to burn it down and get the insurance on it than to give it a shot in the marketplace. I mean, with respect, we could blight itself."

Fraser is no stranger to the DC Universe, having previously played Robot Man on the "Doom Patrol" TV series. But getting to play a big villain in a big-budget movie is another prospect entirely. Any actor would be within their rights to be angry about something like this.