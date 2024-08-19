Why Michael Keaton Doesn't Care About Batgirl's Cancellation

Look, I don't want to start off the new week on the wrong foot or anything, but sometimes harsh truths must be told. Despite whatever actors might claim during junket interviews, these thespians don't always (or even usually) sign on the dotted line of major blockbuster roles out of some deep, abiding childhood love of a character and iconography. Robert Downey, Jr. wasn't some lifelong Marvel fan before being cast as Tony Stark, "Star Wars" actors are under no obligations to brush up their Wookieepedia trivia in order to play a guy who swings a laser sword around, and "Eternals" actor Kit Harington recently went so far as to admit that he only joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe because, well, you just don't say no to that kind of opportunity. Oftentimes, a job is just a job ... and that's perfectly okay!

All of this is to set the stage for perhaps the most shockingly honest quote you'll read today. I wouldn't blame you for forgetting, but last year, Michael Keaton put on the cape and cowl for the first time in decades to reprise his role as Tim Burton's Batman in "The Flash," a blatantly nostalgic move that did absolutely nothing to stop the troubled production from tanking both cinematically (for his next trick, maybe Barry Allen could travel back in time to save us from its digital puppeteering of certain actors and the ghoulish resurrections of others who are long dead) and at the box office. Though this was essentially just a one-off appearance, the original plan was for Keaton to also cameo in the since-canceled "Batgirl" movie, which Warner Bros. claimed to be "unreleasable."

In a new profile, Keaton is finally commenting on that corporate-induced travesty — but he's not exactly broken up about it, either.