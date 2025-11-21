Why Daniel Craig Nearly Lost His Role As Knives Out's Benoit Blanc

Personally, I choose not to imagine a world where Daniel Craig didn't get to play the Southern-accented, wisecracking Hercule Poirot-style detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" movies. Apparently, though, that alternate universe does exist, according to Johnson himself.

In an interview with IndieWire's Mike Ryan in advance of Johnson and Craig's latest Blanc collaboration, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," Johnson admitted that Craig's availability was an issue when he started working on the first "Knives Out" film (which released in late 2019). "When we were first trying to get 'Knives Out' made, Daniel wasn't available. He was doing the Bond movies," Johnson revealed before mentioning something particularly interesting. "He was my first choice for it, but he was a hard 'not available' because he was on the Bond movies," the filmmaker added. "So, we went to other people for it. We got a bunch of 'no's about Benoit Blanc."

Johnson refrained from discussing who he approached and who said no (despite Ryan's best efforts and jokes about those actors probably regretting that move now), but said he was really, really happy Craig was able to make it work. "I'll reiterate that the instant there was some delay with the Bond movie and Daniel had a window, the instant he became available, I leapt. Thank God. Thank God Daniel got it," Johnson mused, adding that Craig's casting gave the project serious momentum:

"And the moment Daniel read the script and said yes, it was six weeks until we were shooting. So, the whole movie was put together really, really quickly. Which, actually, with casting, helps."

Johnson explained that, because of the immediacy of his inquiry, he was also able to get Craig much more quickly than if shooting was set to begin months later.