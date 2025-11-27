Stranger Things Season 5 Breaks A Major Promise To Fans

The "Stranger Things" kids are young adults now, so making them look like children again was tricky for the show's fifth and final season. This is evident in season 5's first episode, which opens with a flashback scene chronicling Noah Schnapp's Will Byers being stuck in the Upside Down back in the day — a storyline that took place in season 1. Bringing these scenes to life required the show's creators to use digital de-aging technology, but did they give fans some misleading information about the process?

"Stranger Things" season 5's first scene took months to complete, mainly because teenage Schnapp's digitally de-aged face had to be inserted onto the body of a younger actor to recreate young Will. It looks quite awful, and it's worsened by the fact that Shawn Levy, an executive producer and director on the series, led us to believe that the de-aging effects are practical. As the episode proves, that isn't the case at all, but at least Levy insists that they didn't use AI. As he told Deadline:

"[O]ur hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup. The '80s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we're going to use all the tools available to us."

De-aging actors through digital wizardry is a complicated and polarizing subject among pop culture enthusiasts, and it has a tendency to look bizarre on the screen. However, Noah Schnapp was happy to return to Will's roots in "Stranger Things" season 5, and he has shared more details about how the show's creators resurrected his teenage self.