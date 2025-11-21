Pluribus Episode 4 Reveals The Darkest Part Of Carol Sturka's Backstory Yet

Spoilers for "Pluribus" episode 4 follow.

Four episodes into "Pluribus," and we haven't gotten too much about series' lead Carol Sturka's (Rhea Seehorn) backstory just yet. What we do know is that Carol is an author, writer of the "Wycaro" books about Captain Lucasia and her lover, sexy pirate Raban. The books are beloved by many, but not Carol herself. She's also a closeted lesbian whose girlfriend Helen (Miriam Shor) was her manager. The latest episode, "Please, Carol" has revealed another detail that may explain why Carol didn't seem connected with her family outside of Helen.

During a conversation with her hive "chaperone" Zosia (Karolina Wydra), Carol demands Zosia explain to her what "Freedom Falls" means. Zosia enlightens us to what Carol already knows: When Carol was 16 years old and realized she was queer, her mother sent her to Camp Freedom Falls, a conversion therapy camp in Tennessee. The "conversion" didn't take, but Carol's relationship with her mother seemingly didn't survive.

In the next scene, Carol (to cover her stealing a truth serum anesthetic to use on Zosia) demands the hive give her some heroin. She's done the drug before, flippantly explaining "sophomore year was tough." If she means sophomore year of high school, when she would've been about 16 — you connect the dots.

"Pluribus" has implied that one reason Carol stayed in the closet was for her career. She wrote smut aimed at straight women, so better to have her fans think she was one of them. She first envisioned Raban as a woman but decided heteronormativity opened up a bigger market of readers. That's part of the reason that she resents her books; not just because they're "mindless crap" but because she's pretending, in her words and her life, to be someone else.