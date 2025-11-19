5 Movies From The '80s That Perfectly Capture The Meaning Of Life

The best films are the ones that give you ideas. While most scripted dramas come packaged with easy morals, not all of them are profound. You may walk away from, say, "Ghostbusters" with a smile on your face and a dazzle in your eyes (it is, after all, quite funny and visually impressive), but one won't necessarily take inspiration from it. Indeed, there's a notable scene in "Ghostbusters" wherein Winston (Ernie Hudson) asks Ray (Dan Aykroyd) if their ghostbusting might have serious theological implications about the nature of the universe. Ray avoids the question and turns on the radio. The theme of "Ghostbusters" is the power of blue-collar work, and the deliberate ignoring of the profound.

Some films, however, impart to you — sometimes without you ever noticing — a reflection on life that may alter your thinking or behavior. Some of them may match your extant worldview. Others may introduce you to a new way of thinking. And you can never be sure what these movies are while you're watching them. It wouldn't be until years later, when you find yourself still thinking about a movie, that you realize how much it introduced you to, how much it codified your worldview.

The following films all have vastly different philosophies. Some are peaceful and kind. Some are bleak and nihilistic. Some represent the varied commercial-heavy philosophies of the 1980s. The '80s were a time of commercial ascendance and increased rebellion against a frustratingly conservative America. Movies tended to reflect either the fun or the horrors of that time. All of these films, however, capture an important facet of the human condition