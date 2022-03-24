Only One Road House Stunt Was Too Dangerous For Patrick Swayze

Virtually every actor in Hollywood claims to do their own stunt work, and while many of them manage to perform a good chunk of it, only a few have the physical prowess and dexterity to really pull it off. One actor who could do the majority of his stunts was Patrick Swayze and for good reason: From an early age, Swayze was an athlete as well as an artist, playing football during high school, studying ice skating and classical ballet, and eventually practicing several martial arts such as Wushu, Taekwondo, and Aikido.

When it came time to shoot 1988's "Road House" (a perfect movie, it must be said), there was no shortage of stunts for Swayze to perform. The film revolves around Swayze's character, James Dalton, a "cooler" who is hired to provide security for a Missouri nightclub known as the Double Deuce. Once there, Dalton runs afoul of crooked businessman Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara), who wants to control everything in the town of Jasper — including the Deuce and Dalton. In true Western hero fashion, Dalton refuses, setting up a feud between the two that can only end in punches, kicks, and gunfire.

While the copious physical action of "Road House" was no problem for the agile Swayze, one stunt proved too dangerous for the actor, and it occurs during what is arguably the movie's most infamous scene.