The Running Man's Best Idea Was Not In Stephen King's Book

This post contains spoilers for "The Running Man."

"The Running Man" is finally here, with Edgar Wright adapting the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Stephen King, written under his Richard Bachman pseudonym. The movie is set in a dystopian world ruled by corporations, and is a takedown of capitalism and reality competition shows. It focuses on Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a hardworking blue-collar man who is coerced into participating in the titular "The Running Man" TV show, a competition series where contestants try to survive for 30 days while being hunted down on national TV by killers.

Though it wasn't the best Stephen King adaptation of 2025 or the best Richard Bachman adaptation of the year (that distinction goes to "The Long Walk"), the movie does do interesting things with the source material that keeps it fresh and distinct from Paul Michael Glaser's 1987 film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. The biggest tweak, of course, is that Wright's film changes the ending to the story, combining the ending of the novel and the 1987 film to create something new.

These changes make for a much more entertaining ending than the bleak conclusion of the novel, but even if some of /Film's finest think Edgar Wright's version botches the source material's message, there is one element where the film makes a grand addition to the text. That's because the best idea in the movie is entirely original to it, nowhere to be found in the book.

I'm talking about Lee Pace's lead hunter character, Evan McCone, actually being a former Running Man contestant who took a deal to work for the network by killing new contestants.