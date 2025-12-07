Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston Arrogantly Turned Down A Massive TV Offer

Everyone knows that Jennifer Aniston rose to prominence thanks to her role as Rachel Green on "Friends," one of the most successful, popular, and beloved TV sitcoms in the entire history of the medium. What you might not know, though, is that Aniston actually was offered a spot on the late-night institution "Saturday Night Live" and turned it down ... and the way Aniston remembers this whole thing apparently makes her feel at least slightly embarrassed.

During an interview with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast, Aniston said she was asked, by "SNL" head honcho Lorne Michaels, to join the cast of the series, and the way she handled it was to criticize the show. "I always thought I was such hot s***," Aniston said. "The story of that is all very confusing." Apparently, because she had some friends who were already a part of "Saturday Night Live," Aniston made up her mind about how women were depicted on "SNL," particularly during that era. "I don't know why I had this self-righteous attitude of 'I don't know if women are treated the way they should be treated on this show,'" she continued.

To really drive the point home, Aniston says that she told Lorne Michaels she would accept the offer if it was in a different era — invoking Gilda Radner, an original "SNL" cast member who appeared on the series from 1975 to 1980. "I mean, this is the brain that semi-remembers things that are back that far. I can't remember, but I remember 'Friends' then happened. And that's where I went." Shepard made a crack about what a bad move Aniston made with Michaels and "SNL," but Aniston had a retort ready: "Everything is sort of meant to be."