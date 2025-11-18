Why Mad Men Season 1 Is The Lowest-Rated On IMDb

"Mad Men" is known today as a consistently strong TV show, a highlight of the supposed golden era of television, but its reputation wasn't always so stellar. The show was more controversial than many remember in its first season, and that's reflected in the IMDb ratings. As one fan helpfully pointed out, seasons 1 and 2 have the lowest average ratings of the show, and season 1 specifically has the lowest-rated episode: "Ladies Room," the first episode after the pilot.

To be clear, an average episode rating of 8.3 is still impressive, and a lowest-ever rating of 7.5 isn't too shabby either. But why is season 1 in particular rated so low? That first season is what put AMC on the map, paving the way for "Breaking Bad" a year later and "The Walking Dead" two years after that. How could such a ratings hit also be the critical low point of the series?

Part of this is likely a filtering effect. Viewers who didn't jibe with the series likely stopped watching after the first few episodes and subsequently stopped rating them. It's also possible that some viewers needed time to really click with the show. I had a similar experience watching "The Office," unable to properly appreciate the show's flavor of cringe comedy until early season 2, and finding I like the first season a lot more on rewatch.

But those explanations can apply to any show; for "Mad Men" specifically, part of the problem might be that season 1 is genuinely the worst season. It's leagues better than most TV shows, sure, but season 1 is a mere taste of what the show has in store.