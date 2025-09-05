The Paper Season 1 Feels Like The 'Worst' Era Of The Office (But In A Good Way)

When Michael Scott parted ways with Dunder Mifflin, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beasley (Jenna Fischer) had to pick up the slack, and did a commendable job of it. Managerial duties might've been passed among a handful of characters, but Jim and Pam consistently remained the beating heart of the show, lifting other characters while still working through various phases of the relationship that audiences saw manifesting the second they shared the screen together. We don't want to call it too soon, but the vibes coming from Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei) are very much the same and precisely the right direction this show needs to go.

Just like the American version of "The Office" changed its gameplan from the one initially set out by Ricky Gervais' UK-based show (even if it took the first season to do so), "The Paper" is changing things up by, firstly, not having their manager be a comedic punching bag, but instead making him one of the few real characters with the best intentions. Ned is arriving to shake things up and get The Truth Teller back to its former glory, and already has an ally and fan in the form of Mare. With this kind of dynamic, it's hard to see anything but the same kind of chemistry and romantic path we watched unfold between the creators of the Office Olympics. Let's just hope that Ned and Mare's story sells as well as Pam and Jim's did — and has as much of a chance to thrive as well.

The first season of "The Paper" is streaming on Peacock now, and it's already been renewed for a second season.