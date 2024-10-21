One Popular Mad Men Character Was Supposed To Return To The Show (But Never Did)

There's still hope for Sal at this point: he goes to Don (Jon Hamm), our main character, who already knows Sal is gay and has chosen to be cool about it. But it turns out that Don's sympathy for Sal's secret life only goes so far. He assumes Sal was more of a willing participant in Garner's advances than he really was, and either way, Lucky Strike is such an important client that he couldn't be an ally here even if he wanted to. Don refuses to save Sal's job, and sprinkles in a little '60s-era homophobia for good measure.

Sal is last seen giving a phone call at a truck stop to his wife. He tells her he's coming home, but the implication is that he's given up on holding together the idealized straight lifestyle he's supposed to want. It seems like he's embracing his sexuality, even if it means the end of his career and marriage.

Sounds like an interesting development for his character, right? The sort of thing the show could maybe follow up on for a scene or two down the line? Well, too bad. This is the end of Sal in "Mad Men." Although other written-off characters like Paul (Michael Gladis) and Rachel (Maggie Siff) got follow-up storylines later in the series, "Mad Men" leaves Sal at the truck stop, forcing us to imagine where his life went from there. It's not necessarily a bad ending; it's just a painful one.

What makes it hurt more is the revelation that, for showrunner Matt Weiner at least, Sal's storyline wasn't supposed to end this way. In 2015, actor Bryan Batt wrote an article for Esquire reflecting on his experience in "Mad Men," and the show's unfinished business with Sal: