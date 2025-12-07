Why Jon Seda's Antonio Dawson Left Chicago P.D.

Jon Seda's Antonio Dawson was one of the most recognizable faces in the One Chicago universe. The character appeared across multiple procedurals that made up NBC's popular franchise, but became best known for co-leading "Chicago P.D." After six seasons of the police drama, however, Seda departed, and according to reports from the time, it all came down to his character's storyline being played out — though it seems there's likely more to the story.

Seda was one of the original stars of "Chicago P.D.," playing Detective Antonio Dawson after portraying the character in a recurring capacity on the mothership series "Chicago Fire." Alongside Jason Beghe's Hank Voight, Dawson was the co-lead of "Chicago P.D." but left the show midway through season 4 to join the cast of the quickly-cancelled legal spinoff "Chicago Justice." Following that brief interlude, Seda returned to "Chicago P.D." for season 5 before leaving for good at the end of season 6. During that time, Seda appeared in dozens of "Chicago Fire" episodes, seemingly cementing his status as a One Chicago mainstay, making his eventual departure a surprise and a major downer for fans of the franchise.

Seda left the "Chicago" franchise in 2019 alongside "Chicago Med" co-stars Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling. At the time, Deadline cited sources as claiming his and the other cast departures stemmed from "creative reasons related to the characters' story evolution." According to the report, Dawson as a character had "played out," but Seda himself remained "very well liked by the producers" with the outlet speculating that he could show up in future projects from the same creative team in the future — which thus far hasn't happened.