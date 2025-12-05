Why Lauren German's Leslie Shay Left Chicago Fire

If there's anything more deadly than a raging inferno it's surely the "Chicago Fire" writers, who are even more merciless than Taylor Sheridan when it comes to offing characters without a second thought. Lauren German's Leslie Shay is just one example. The paramedic was seemingly an indispensable member of the Firehouse 51 team, but was killed off at the end of season 2. Why? Simply because the writers wanted to shock viewers with a big death and Shay fit the bill.

A main character in season 1 and 2, Shay worked with Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund — who left the show after season 6) and lived with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). Though she had an often tumultuous relationship with the former, the pair reconciled in the end. Sadly, their working relationship never went much further as season 2 ended with Shay running into a burning building only to be hit in the head with a pipe following a large explosion. Her injuries were fatal and Firehouse 51 memorialized the character by naming an ambulance after the fallen paramedic. As Dawson says during the memorial service, "This house, this family, it's all as strong as it ever was. Stronger even, because I think deep down we think to ourselves, 'Shay would want us to be better. She would want us to lean on each other."

"Chicago Fire" has seen some big cast changes in its 14 seasons on the air, but Shay's departure was one of the most shocking moments and an early indication that fans shouldn't get too comfortable with the main cast. Still, while viewers might well have been upset to see Shay depart, German seemed understanding of the writers' decision to up the stakes of the show at the expense of her character.