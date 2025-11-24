Mariah Carey's Movie Star Debut Holds A Dismal 6% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Vondie Curtis-Hall's 2001 musical stinker "Glitter" is pretty notorious, often held up as one of the worst movies of its decade. The film starred superstar singer Mariah Carey, and was the result of years of development. The project got its start back in 1997, when Carey brainstormed the idea for a period musical/concept album called "All That Glitters." Sadly, various contractual obligations with Columbia Records prevented her from properly working on the album, and she ended up using some of the songs on another album, "Rainbows." When she moved to a new label, Carey could finally give the project the attention it deserved.

Carey came up with a simple story — a club dancer becomes a star singer — and hired screenwriter Kate Lanier to expand it into a screenplay. The film was to be set in 1983, and was intended to be a penetrating character drama about a young woman's struggles to reconcile her feelings about her mother, who abandoned her. The character, named Billie, would use her music as a means to wrestle with her maternal abandonment.

On paper, everything seemed to be clicking into place. Carey was (and still is) one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, so a move to feature films seemed natural, especially if it was to come packaged with a new Mariah Carey album. Carey re-titled the album/movie as "Glitter," and set a release date for the autumn of 2001. This was a very personal passion project for the artist, and she was very protective of it. Once the film/album were out, she would finally be able to relax.

However, everything fell apart when audiences finally saw "Glitter." The film was assertively awful. It was savaged by critics, nominated for six Razzies, and horrendously bombed at the box office.