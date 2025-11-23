The Canceled Sitcom That Featured A Friends Character As A Guest Star

The "Friends" ensemble became so synonymous with their sitcom characters that it was hard to imagine them as anyone else. When David Schwimmer showed up in "Band of Brothers," for example, most viewers were thinking, "What is Ross doing in World War II?" In Lisa Kudrow's case, however, Phoebe Buffay actually did turn up in other shows. Specifically, she made a guest appearance in the short-lived sitcom "Hope and Gloria," which like "Friends" aired on NBC, but unlike "Friends" only lasted for two seasons before it was canceled.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently enduring a protracted downfall, allow me to guide your attention to an on-screen universe far less well-known but arguably just as important: the Phoebe Buffay-verse. If any member of the "Friends" cast was going to get their own shared timeline outside of that seminal 90s sitcom it was Lisa Kudrow's charmingly eccentric massage therapist, who often claimed to be psychic and at one point believed the spirit of her deceased mother had been transferred into a cat. All of that kookery was treated with barely concealed incredulity by the rest of the gang, but it turns out Phoebe did possess a unique gift that allowed her to transcend the boundaries of her own show.

In February 1996 Kudrow guest starred on an episode of "Hope & Gloria," a sitcom starring Cynthia Stevenson as recently-divorced television talk show producer Hope Davidson and Jessica Lundy as hair stylist Gloria Utz. The two friends lived opposite each other in a Pittsburgh apartment building and helped each other through the difficulties of life. Created by former "Cheers" showrunners Bill & Cheri Steinkellner, "Hope & Gloria" couldn't survive beyond two seasons despite a "Friends" crossover that was clearly designed to boost its ratings but only served to expand the Buffay-verse.