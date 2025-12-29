Cate Blanchett Had An Unexpected Inspiration For Hela's Look In Thor: Ragnarok

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Opinions vary, but it's generally accepted that 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" is one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date. Thanks to the refreshing, funny direction by Taika Waititi, it made for a welcome rebound from "Thor: The Dark World," which helped set a low bar for the MCU. And though she was largely a one-and-done villain, the movie also benefited from Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett's presence as Hela, the Goddess of Death and a villain whose appearance was actually inspired by the MCU's fans themselves.

In a 2017 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Blanchett explained how she and her collaborators went about crafting Hela's on-screen look for the movie. As the "Lord of the Rings" veteran explained, she decided to turn to cosplayers and fans within the online community for inspiration. Here's what she had to say about it:

"When I was starting to think about how she might look, I went back to the fanbase. All these girls were doing Hela makeup looks on YouTube. I thought about what their takes on her were. I spoke to Marvel about what she would look like when she would be unmasked, so she wasn't a faceless, generic baddie. They were very open to everything."

In the realm of superhero cinema, there have been some pretty terrible costumes over the years. Most of the time, that's the result of creatives straying peculiarly far from the source material. Hela, on the other hand, has a distinctive look in live-action, but it's also very faithful to the Marvel Comics character that was first created by legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. At least some of that is owed to fans, who, again, were already recreating her appearance for the purposes of cosplay before Blanchett ever suited up.