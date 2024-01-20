Marvel's What If...? Hela Episode Boiled Down To One Make Or Break Factor

Marvel's "What If..." has employed a mix of reprisals and recasts from the movies. Captain Peggy Carter may have the super soldier serum, and Strange Supreme went down a darker path, but they're still played by Hayley Atwell and Benedict Cumberbatch like the originals. Tragically, T'Challa-as-Star-Lord also went down as Chadwick Boseman's final performance.

On the other hand: Mick Wingert fills in for Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Lake Bell plays Black Widow instead of Scarlett Johansson, and season 1 big bad Infinity Ultron was voiced by Ross Marquand, not James Spader.

"What If..." season 2 brings in two characters not seen in season 1, Hela (the villain of "Thor: Ragnarok") and Wenwu (the villain of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), and pairs them up in episode 7: "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" The episode splits the difference on recasting: Wenwu is voiced by Feodor Chin, not Tony Leung, but Cate Blanchett is back as Hela.

Speaking to IGN, "What If..." head writer A.C. Bradley suggested that Blanchett agreeing to return cemented their plans for the episode. It didn't take much convincing, either:

"[Blanchett] apparently signed on pretty fast. I sent her the script, and thank God, because I don't think anyone can play Hela. Not with her wit and darkness. With only using her voice, she gives you such a juicy character arc. So, we were very lucky she said yes."

Even so, this Hela is very different than the one Blanchett played before.