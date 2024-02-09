Thor's Ragnarok Reboot Saved A 'Dying' Chris Hemsworth

Of all the original superheroes in that first "Avengers" movie, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has had perhaps the strangest journey. Whereas the first "Iron Man" movie was a massive success and "Captain America" was well-received, the first "Thor" was merely passable. It felt a bit too much like a generic superhero movie; they managed to mine some humor out of Thor's culture shock of going to Earth, but otherwise, it seemed to take itself a bit too seriously for such an unserious premise. Although nowadays we complain that the MCU doesn't take itself seriously enough, this movie's straightforward approach just came off as bland and disappointing.

Maybe the biggest issue was that Thor was overpowered. Whereas Tony Stark began with a rusty suit and Steve Rogers always had to fight his enemies through risky hand-to-hand combat, Thor is a literal god who could kill any puny human whenever he wants. That means most of his villains have to be God-like beings with absurdly high-stakes schemes. "Thor 2" has a villain who quite literally wants to destroy the universe; it's an inherently boring motive, because obviously, we know he's not going to pull such a feat off any time soon. (There's still a franchise to continue, after all.) The first movie's fish-out-of-water narrative was a good approach to humanize the character and bring him into the Avengers, but having him live on Earth severely limited the amount of stories the writers could tell.

For Hemsworth, a change was definitely needed. "I'm dying here. I feel like I have handcuffs on," Hemsworth pleaded to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, according to the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios." "Tonally, we've just got to wipe the table ... It has to be funnier; it has to be unpredictable."