Happy Days Had A Short-Lived Musical Spin-Off Series That Fans Have Forgotten

"Happy Days" remains a paragon of the sitcom genre to this day, but its many spin-offs often failed to capture even a hint of the original show's magic. "Joanie Loves Chachi" was a particularly unfortunate example. The series starred Scott Baio and Erin Moran as the titular duo and lasted for just two short seasons before it was swiftly shuttered and its two leads returned to the main show. During its all too brief run, however, it did manage to pull in some decent ratings and combined musical performances with the usual sitcom format, making it an interesting, if misguided, chapter in "Happy Days" history.

The number of swiftly-cancelled sitcoms is actually kind of startling when you start to look back over the latter half of the 20th century. For whatever reason, this particular genre has resulted in all manner of ill-fated spin-offs with poorly-conceived premises. Just take a look at "Monty," a short-lived sitcom on which a pre-"Friends" David Schwimmer starred alongside The Fonz himself, "Happy Days" veteran Henry Winkler. Even "Happy Days" itself is an example of the fickle nature of TV, what with it being a spin-off of a forgotten sitcom that featured early versions of the show's characters as part of an anthology series. After the show became the beloved TV staple it did, it continued to spawn several offshoots of its own, some of which were fairly successful in their own right.

Indeed, the list of "Happy Days" spin-offs is actually quite considerable. Unfortunately, no entry on that inventory could measure up to the original show, which became a cultural phenomenon as boomers relived their youth through rose-tinted CRT monitors across the United States. In fact, many of the entries on that list were downright awful, and "Joanie Loves Chachi" is, sadly, one of them.