How Avengers: Age Of Ultron Worked To Avoid A Big 'Green Goblin Mistake'

One of the biggest challenges for "Avengers: Age of Ultron" was making the villainous Ultron (voiced by James Spader) feel threatening. This was the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first official robot villain, and while robots can certainly be threatening (see: "The Terminator") it's also easy for them to look silly instead. As explained in the 2021 behind-the-scenes book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," the visual development team struggled to make Ultron threatening while still being capable of "convey[ing] human emotions." As director Joss Whedon put it:

"In the comics, Ultron always has his mean face on. But we couldn't do two hours of a mean face — that's a Green Goblin mistake. I was interested in his soulfulness, his sadness, and in doing everything people don't do with robots."

What did Whedon mean by "Green Goblin mistake"? He was referring to the 2002 "Spider-Man" film's portrayal of the Green Goblin. This was a villain who wore an unmoving Goblin mask in almost all of his scenes interacting with the hero. The mask was great for toy sales, but it also meant that Willem Dafoe's voice had to do all the heavy lifting with the character's performance. The mask conveyed no other emotion besides malevolent glee, which made it especially jarring in that one scene where Goblin is trying to talk to Spider-Man calmly.

This approach was awkward at times, but it wasn't terrible for the Green Goblin's unnerving, inhuman persona because the audience understood there was a human underneath that unmoving mask. The circumstances were different for Ultron, an inhuman being who Whedon still wanted to feel somewhat human.