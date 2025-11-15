DC Has The Perfect Solution For Fans Hungry For Robert Pattinson's Batman Sequel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With 2022's "The Batman," writer/director Matt Reeves answered the prayers of Bat-fans who'd asked for a detective story Batman movie. Drawing on New Hollywood neo-noirs such as "Chinatown" and "Klute," "The Batman" starred a younger, more uncertain and unwell Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) tracking the Riddler's (Paul Dano) serial killings, which revealed deeper corruption in Gotham City.

There is a sequel to "The Batman" in the works, but it's still some way off, currently targeting a 2027 release. In the meantime, DC Comics has released the perfect comic series for Bat-fans craving something similar to Reeves' movie: "Batman: Dark Patterns" by Dan Watters and Hayden Sherman, which concluded its 12-issue run in November. Set during Bruce's third year as Batman, the book is divided into four three-issue-long story arcs: "We Are the Wounded," "The Voice of the Tower," "Pareidolia," and "The Child of Fire."

Watters and Sherman first worked together on Batman writing/drawing back-up stories in "Detective Comics" issues #1074 and #1081, albeit ones that focused on villains the Ten-Eyed Man and Doctor Hurt. In "Dark Patterns," they focus on Batman himself, reorienting him back into a detective first and foremost. Batman investigates a new gruesome murder(s) each arc. The genuinely gruesome (if exaggerated) violence also lets the book tread into horror.

No recent Batman comic quite captures the vibe of "The Batman" quite like "Dark Patterns" does. (Yes, not even the very good "Batman: The Imposter," written by Reeves' co-writer Mattson Tomlin.) "Dark Patterns" is dark and driven by mysteries not for the squeamish. It also stars a Batman who, like Pattinson's Bruce, is questioning if he's really making a positive difference in Gotham. While he pursues individual cases, the answers to his doubts are the ones Batman needs to find in "Dark Patterns."