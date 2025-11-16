Predator: Badlands Echoes The Story Of A Dennis Quaid And Louis Gossett Jr. Sci-Fi Classic

Dan Trachtenberg is the best thing to happen to the "Predator" franchise since John McTiernan. He revitalized 20th Century Studios' struggling, 38-year-old sci-fi series with the inventive "Prey," and followed that triumph with the animated hit "Predator: Killer of Killers," and the terrific "Predator: Badlands," the first installment to make the title creature a protagonist. He's hanging around for at least one more chapter, and fans couldn't be more excited.

While "Predator: Badlands" is yet another breath of fresh air for the franchise, genre fans of a certain age might've sensed a connection to an underseen 20th Century Fox sci-fi flick that pre-dates the hunter-alien series. So consider it an added benefit to the release of Trachtenberg's film that viewers might not be compelled to check out Wolfgang Petersen's "Enemy Mine."

Released in 1985 after a turbulent production (which we'll get into), "Enemy Mine" was itself an echo of Stanley Kramer's "The Defiant Ones," an action-drama about two escaped convicts (Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis) who are forced to overcome racial hatred to keep each other alive. Written by Edward Khmara, Petersen's movie stars Dennis Quaid and Lou Gossett Jr. as galactic fighter pilots trying to blast each other out of the cosmos in the midst of an interplanetary war. Quaid is a human, while Gossett plays a combatant from the reptilian Drac race. They wind up shooting each other down, crash landing on a hostile planet where, if they're to survive, they'll have to cease hostilities and work together.

Sounds a bit like the deal Dek and Thia have to strike to weather the dangers of the death planet, no? The similarities don't end there (and I'm going to issue a spoiler alert here, as I'm about to ruin a huge plot twist from "Enemy Mine").