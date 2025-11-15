Predator: Badlands' Dek Actor Had To Complete A Wild Challenge To Land The Role

"Predator" is a surprisingly enduring franchise, dating back to the original 1987 action classic. Lately, it's been totally reinvented by director Dan Trachtenberg, who has taken the greatest hunter in the galaxy to some unique places. That includes a trip to the 1700s to fight a Comanche warrior in "Prey" and all over the damn place in the animated anthology film "Killer of Killers." Most recently, he took the property into the distant future in "Predator: Badlands," which makes a Predator the main character for the first time.

That Predator, named Dek, is played by up-and-coming New Zealand actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. Teaming up with an android from the "Alien" universe named Thia (played by Elle Fanning), Dek sets out on a quest to prove himself on the most dangerous planet in the galaxy. As it turns out, landing the job was also a challenge for Schuster-Koloamatangi.

As reported by Men's Health, the actor had to complete an obstacle course influenced by "American Ninja Warrior" to prove he could handle the physical element of his role. "The way Dimitrius navigated that course was insane," Trachtenberg recalled. "The swashbuckle he brought to all the sliding, jumping, leaping, and weapon work was even cooler than the stuntmen. Dimitrius had a special physicality." Schuster-Koloamatangi, however, didn't even know what he was auditioning for at the time, explaining: