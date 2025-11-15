Predator: Badlands' Dek Actor Had To Complete A Wild Challenge To Land The Role
"Predator" is a surprisingly enduring franchise, dating back to the original 1987 action classic. Lately, it's been totally reinvented by director Dan Trachtenberg, who has taken the greatest hunter in the galaxy to some unique places. That includes a trip to the 1700s to fight a Comanche warrior in "Prey" and all over the damn place in the animated anthology film "Killer of Killers." Most recently, he took the property into the distant future in "Predator: Badlands," which makes a Predator the main character for the first time.
That Predator, named Dek, is played by up-and-coming New Zealand actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. Teaming up with an android from the "Alien" universe named Thia (played by Elle Fanning), Dek sets out on a quest to prove himself on the most dangerous planet in the galaxy. As it turns out, landing the job was also a challenge for Schuster-Koloamatangi.
As reported by Men's Health, the actor had to complete an obstacle course influenced by "American Ninja Warrior" to prove he could handle the physical element of his role. "The way Dimitrius navigated that course was insane," Trachtenberg recalled. "The swashbuckle he brought to all the sliding, jumping, leaping, and weapon work was even cooler than the stuntmen. Dimitrius had a special physicality." Schuster-Koloamatangi, however, didn't even know what he was auditioning for at the time, explaining:
"At the callback, I had to do an obstacle course. I had never done anything like it — and at that point I still wasn't sure what the franchise was. They were drip-feeding us information, little by little. They told us the studio was Fox, and that the director was Dan Trachtenberg, so I figured it was 'Predator,' but I still didn't know for sure. Then I met with Dan, and he told me what the job was."
Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi had to trust the process for Predator: Badlands
In addition to the obstacle course, the actor's audition also involved improvising an alien language, which he did by blending Samoan and Tongan dialects together. "I was freestyling, really," he explained. The movie itself gives the Yautja, aka the Predators, an official language. As for the physical demands of the role, he had to not only wear a 33-pound suit, but also had to carry Fanning around on his back. Hence, the obstacle course. Trachtenberg had to know the actor could handle what was coming.
Fortunately, it was all worth it. "Predator: Badlands" has been a big hit in the early going, and much of that is owed to Schuster-Koloamatangi. The movie largely rests on his shoulders and the critical and commercial response wouldn't be what it is without his efforts. Speaking further, the actor expressed that, though he had his doubts initially, it all came together thanks to Trachtenberg's skills as a storyteller:
"This is such an iconic character, and Dan had a very unique way of approaching both the character and this story, which is the first in the franchise where the Predator is the protagonist. Initially, I didn't know how that would work, but the way Dan articulated the story, the way we follow Dek on his first hunt, illustrated the world in such a cool way. Then he sent me the script, and it wasn't until after reading it that I realized just how amazing the project was."
Without getting into spoilers, "Badlands" pretty firmly sets up a sequel, meaning we probably haven't seen the last of Dek. Fortunately, for Schuster-Koloamatangi, he won't have to prove what he's capable of next time around. Everyone has seen what he can do.
"Predator: Badlands" is in theaters now.