Pluribus Just Did Its Own Version Of An Infamous Breaking Bad Gag (With One Major Change)

After everything that's happened, we just need a little space: This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 5.

The mostly one-sided battle between Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) and the hive mind has reached an impasse. We've seen how far the world's interconnected population is willing to go to fulfill Carol's requests, and how far she's willing to go to find the secret sauce to break the global mind meld. In episode 5, the hive mind finally has enough with the protagonist's meddling, thank you very much. After giving Carol the cold shoulder for the first moments of the episode, it decides that it needs some space and promptly vacates every member of the collective from the city of Albuquerque.

Because the hive is still dedicated to fulfilling Carol's needs and wishes but doesn't want to go anywhere near her, this creates a dilemma. In an attempt to solve it, the combined brainpower of the world's population settles on a hilariously repetitive voice mail service where Carol can leave requests, which will then be carried out by a laughably underpowered remote-controlled drone. This works as well as you'd expect: During its first garbage-carrying mission, the sad little drone becomes tangled in a street light near Carol's home, where it's left hanging.

With this, the drone becomes the "Pluribus" version of the infamous "Breaking Bad" roof pizza — a foreign object that becomes an amusing recurring fixture of the main character's domicile exterior after an offbeat scene strands it there. There's one major difference, though: Vince Gilligan learned from all those people pelting the real-life Walter White house with pizzas back in the day. Since Carol's hillside cul-de-sac was specifically built for "Pluribus," no poor homeowner has to deal with people flying drones into nearby streetlights.