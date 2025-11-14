Keeper's Movie Monsters Are A True Treat For Seasoned Horror Fans

To be fair, the creatures of "Keeper," while incredibly relevant to the plot, are seen for maybe 8 or so total minutes of a 99 minute movie. Perkins and his crew increase this unknown factor surrounding "The Children," as they're referred to, by making them aesthetically of a piece yet varied. While they all (save one) have Kabuki/dell'arte white masks for faces, they seem to have different attributes: one has smoke (or gas?) pouring from their orifices, another has a long, tentacle-like neck, and so on. The blend of practical makeup effects and CGI effects work in tandem to make The Children nightmarishly surreal, and their mix of tangible and intangible make them indelible.

There's one who's not like the others, however, and while this creature doesn't have a name, it's made abundantly clear who and what they are. As they say in the film, they're all the women that Malcolm has fed to the Children over the centuries as payment for his continued prosperity and immortality. It turns out that these victims were not completely devoured as he assumed, and some version of their personalities survive in this amalgam creature, a thing with one body but numerous faces. She is the living revenant of Malcolm's crimes, as well as the embodiment of female vengeance that helps choose Liz as their new mother.

While "Keeper" is a standalone movie, its creature design is so creepy and unique that the film won't be easily forgotten. Who knows, perhaps Perkins could find another story for the Children to appear in, just as Parker Finn allowed Lollipop to return in "Smile 2." When it comes to new movie monsters, "Keeper" ensures that we and the Children are eating very well.