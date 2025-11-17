The Running Man's Dystopian Product Placement Completely Misses The Point

I had a lot of fun watching "The Running Man." Wright is nothing if not an expert in aesthetics, and these days, the genre of cyberpunk lends itself naturally to his quick cuts and bright colors. But when it came to the messaging, I wanted more, and the product placement is a great example of why.

In an age of total theatrical insecurity, I understand that every movie can't be a dissertation on digital-age politics, nor should they try. But that is, in fact, the very fabric of "The Running Man," so like the product placement, its absence is hard to ignore. This is a movie that wants desperately to be interracial, but without interfacing at all with the actual racial politics of capitalism and class. It's a film that has to be revolutionary, but which skirts around the edges of any real discussion of what that means.

Elton is the film's best example of an actual political thinker, and his investment in the movement is played mostly for comic relief. This is more because Michael Cera was cast to do Michael Cera things, but when your only true revolutionary is written like a child, the message you're conveying intrinsically is that revolutionary politics are childish.

This is the opinion of Ben (Glen Powell) until the very end of the movie — that something adjacent to "traditional family values" is the better compass to follow than an actual anti-authoritarian politics. By the end, he's distributing leaflets and throwing Molotov cocktails, because in the world of "The Running Man," those are the inescapably heroic things to do. But the film rushes through this final arc of his character with no real interest in discussing, or even reflecting on, the shift. It wants desperately to be a less interesting movie, brought to you by Puma.