5 Essential Stephen King Adaptations That All Horror Fans Should Watch

Any horror fan worth their screams must have some love for at least one Stephen King tale that was adapted to the big screen. Since 1976, the beloved author responsible for some of the most iconic horror stories in history has been seeing his works earn the same amount of love in theaters. Over the years, these have accumulated a box-office take of over $3 billion. While the likes of "Stand By Me" and "The Shawshank Redemption" (which is considered by IMDb as the greatest film ever made) have stood the test of time, there has been a varied collection of horrors that have stood as filmic favorites and earned a different kind of love, as a result. Sorry, Andy Dufresne, but your prison break from Shawshank might still bring tears, but there are other stories from the esteemed writer's works that raise pulses in a very different way.

But which heart-pounding tales that have been turned into films are what any self-respecting scary movie fan really can't live without seeing? Sure, meeting individuals such as Michael Myers is compulsory, and there's a bundle of ghost stories you should get through, but in the case of Stephen King's stories, there's a stellar collection of scares that are absolutely worth visiting. With that in mind, we've gathered together the quintessential movies that involve killer clowns, dead girl ghosts, and perhaps one of the scariest kinds of villains one can imagine — obsessed fans of a popular franchise. Good thing this is all fiction, though, right?