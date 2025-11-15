How Glen Powell's Running Man Performance Breaks The Fourth Wall

This article contains spoilers for "The Running Man."

We are in the throes of the Glen Powell era, and it's never been more apparent than with the release of Edgar Wright's "The Running Man." The last few years of box office hits, Tom Cruise supporting roles, and what his former co-star Sydney Sweeney might call "good genes" have made him the heir apparent to the Four White Chrises, who have now all sadly been lost to their 40s (may they rest in peace).

That's not to cast aspersions on Powell's talent. I'd probably slot him somewhere in the middle of the Chrises, certainly over Pratt but decidedly below Pine. Rather, I'm bringing this all up because his latest movie brings it up, too. "The Running Man," like its 1987 predecessor, has a meta level to it, where the actors are both the characters and themselves. The reason Powell was cast in the film is, essentially, the same reason his character of Ben Richards, is cast on the in-world "Running Man" TV show — a combination of traits that Network producer Dan Killian (Josh Brolin) describes as "strong" and "salt-of-the-earth."

In today's world, some would probably just say "not woke." In a film that frequently runs around its obvious politics, the way Powell's casting taps on the fourth wall is particularly interesting. His starring role in the film is reflective of his Hollywood ascension and noncontroversial mass appeal — the same sort of appeal that Killian sees in Ben. And while the politics of this meta-casting are different, it harkens back to a similar aspect of Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Running Man."