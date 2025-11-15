Paul Walker's Short-Lived '80s Sitcom Is Impossible To Watch

Paul Walker is best known for being an original member of the Fast family with his many appearances as Brian O'Conner in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. But like any movie star, he had to start somewhere, and Walker's early years as an actor involved starring in the '80s sitcom "Throb" long before he gained recognition for his breakthrough performance as Brandon Collins in "The Young and the Restless." Unfortunately, any fans looking to revisit this long-forgotten sitcom will have trouble, as "Throb" is basically impossible to watch today.

TV History is strewn with short-lived sitcoms that have since become lost media. Before "Friends," Matthew Perry starred in a sitcom that's almost impossible to watch today, and Christopher Lloyd's Western sitcom is similarly tough to find. Many times, the fact that these often misguided series have been consigned to history is probably for the best, but there's no doubt the inability to watch entire projects feels a tad wrong if only because it reminds us that any media can be essentially deleted at any moment by our media overlords — just like when HBO Max started quietly removing shows and movies at the behest of Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav and his mission to reduce his company's debt.

In the case of "Throb," the only place you can watch episodes is on YouTube, where the quality unsurprisingly leaves much to be desired. Otherwise, the show is completely unavailable to stream or purchase in a physical format, which is a shame because, despite its unfortunate name, "Throb" was a charming little show that ran for two seasons in syndication and featured several other up-and-comers that many viewers would no doubt recognize today.