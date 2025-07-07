Christopher Lloyd's Western Sitcom Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

"Best of the West" is about a Civil War veteran named Sam Best, played by Joel Higgins, who would go on to star in the more successful sitcom "Silver Spoons" shortly thereafter. Best becomes the marshal of Copper Creek, where he deals with rootin'-tootin' shenanigans like mistaken identities, mail-order brides, saloon gunfights, and family feuds. Christopher Lloyd's run on "Best of the West" was equally short-lived; he appeared in only three episodes because he was busy playing a spacey ex-hippie on "Taxi," but he still brings that kookiness to the role that always makes him memorable. In the fourth episode of the first and only season, "The Calico Kid Returns," Christopher Lloyd's clumsy gunfighter decides to retire and become a chef. In episode 15, "The Calico Kid Goes to School," he has to pass a third-grade test before marrying the girl of his dreams.

Unfortunately, "Best of the West" is impossible to watch on any sort of streaming. There was a DVD release in 2017, but it may be difficult to track down. "Best of the West" is one of those fleeting sitcoms lost to the sands of time — or possibly still appearing on random YouTube clips. If you're interested in seeing Christopher Lloyd in a Western spoof, "Back to the Future Part III" might be satisfying enough (and what some view as the best movie in the entire "Back to the Future" trilogy). Doc Brown settles down in the Old West as a blacksmith and ends up falling in love with his own damsel in distress, before Marty McFly joins him for another clock-ticking adventure.