A Mysterious Fallout Season 2 Trailer Moment Teases A Big Reveal For Video Game Fans

"Fallout" is the best video game adaptation to date. This is a TV show that understands you can't expect to do a 1:1 remake of the story in a different medium. Instead, it adapts the world and the mythology of the beloved video game series while also creating an original story set in that world, occasionally featuring known characters but not making them the focus. That way there is no clash with the version of the characters that the audience has in their mind from their experience playing the game, there is no trying to please fans by trying to fit in every single plot point from the original story. Instead, "Fallout" can surprise even the most hardcore fans as they don't know where the show's story is going or what aspects of the game it will include.

Indeed, the main character of "Fallout" is truly its world, which not only looks lifted directly from the games, with spectacular production value, but is one very unique post-apocalypse. The retro-futuristic aesthetic, the practical sets and props, and the abundance of mutated creatures makes this a visually exciting and diverse universe, one that is always upping the ante in terms of introducing new dangers.

We know that "Fallout" season 2 will introduce what's without a doubt the most terrifying creature in the wasteland: The Deathclaw. Now, the latest trailer for season 2 seems to be teasing another big reveal for fans of the games. We don't see it, but around the 1 minute mark we hear a very deep voice that sounds a lot like a super mutant, one of the biggest enemies (and, at times, allies) in the game series.