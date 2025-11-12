Dakota Johnson's 2025 Love Triangle Movie Becomes A Streaming Hit On HBO Max

In 2025, Celine Song's "Materialists" reaffirmed the importance of love and its transcendent, ineffable beauty. Then, TikTokers labelled her film "broke man propaganda," thereby validating the absolute necessity of the movie's existence while simultaneously proving that love itself might well be doomed. Now, "Materialists" is getting another chance to spread its simple but essential message on HBO Max, where it's dominating the charts.

Song's romantic dramedy stars Dakota Johnson as matchmaker Lucy Mason, whose entire existence revolves around the idea that love is merely an equation to be solved. All she needs to do to fulfill her clients' increasingly unrealistic expectations is match them with a partner who fulfills every one of their highly-specific criteria. Of course, anyone whose personality hasn't been shaped entirely by TikTok and the rampant commercialism of the social media age will know that love is the exact opposite of logical, and as the film plays out we see Lucy learn as much by way of a love triangle that involves Chris Evans' struggling actor John Pitts and Pedro Pascal's rich, seemingly perfect Harry Castillo.

With "Materialists," Song brought a depth to the traditional rom-com, infusing the genre with the reflective, almost elegiac beauty that characterized her excellent 2023 breakthrough "Past Lives." Happily, her follow-up was successful when it hit theaters on June 13, 2025, bringing in $106.4 million on a $20 million budget and becoming A24's third highest-grossing movie ever. More importantly, the film impressed critics with its sophisticated take on the rom-com. If, however, you somehow managed to miss all of that and happen to have an HBO Max subscription, you now have a second chance to fall in love with "Materialists," which recently debuted on the streamer and is currently sitting atop the United States movie charts.