A New Batman Series With A Fun Twist Is Now Streaming On Prime Video

Too often, Batman movies and television series are so excessively dark that they're not appropriate for kids who, y'know, love superheroes. Even the animated shows can be a bit much. So, it's nice to see DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation launch "Bat-Fam," a new Caped Crusader series skewing directly to young children.

The show just premiered on Prime Video, and it looks like the kind of animated superhero silliness I would've dug when I was eight. "Bat-Fam" centers on the misadventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman (Luke Wilson) and Damien Wayne/Little Batman (Yonas Kibreab), who live at Wayne Manor with Alfred (James Cromwell), Claire Selton/Volcana (Haley Tju), Alfred's niece Alicia Pennyworth (London Hughes) and the belfry-dwelling Kirk Langstron/Man-Bat (Bobby Moynihan). Also hanging around is the ghost of Ra's Al Ghul (Michael Benyaer), who, as Bat-fans know, also happens to be Damien's grandfather.

The series was developed by Mike Roth and Jase Ricci, who, respectively, directed and co-wrote the 2023 animated movie "Merry Little Batman," to which "Bat-Fam" is a follow-up. These guys are veterans in the kiddie animation world, having worked on "Regular Show," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and Disney's "Tangled" franchise. They know how to exhilarate a young audience, while, every once in a while, slipping in gags that parents will appreciate. So, what can we expect from this first season of "Bat-Fam?"